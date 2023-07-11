NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – You’ve probably seen it: You download an app and get a long terms-of-service agreement that tempts you to simply ignore its legal jargon. Now, some lawmakers are hoping to require simple summaries instead.

The idea is called the TLDR Act, which stands for “Terms-of-service Labeling, Design and Readability” but references the internet acronym for “Too Long Didn’t Read.”

“Consumers deserve the ability to make informed decisions online without wading through confusing pages of legal jargon,” New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Luján (D), Chair of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband, said in a press release. “Too many companies take advantage of consumers by burying critical details about their data policies and shield themselves from legal liability. The TLDR Act will help empower and protect consumers. Informing consumers is a bipartisan issue, and I’m proud to join my colleagues to provide real choice online.”

This isn’t the first time lawmakers proposed the idea. U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and U.S. Representative Lori Trahan (MA-03) are trying again this year. The bill would require a clear label at the top of apps’ and websites’ terms-of-service agreements. The label would be similar to nutrition labels that allow consumers to get the gist at a glance, the lawmakers stated.