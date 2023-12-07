NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – United States Senator Ben Ray Lujan introduced a bill to lawmakers Thursday hoping to boost substance use recovery resources and services across America. In a joint statement, Sen. Lujan said that as the U.S. faces a severe behavioral health crisis made worse by substance use disorders, individuals in recovery struggle to reintegrate into society because of a lack of support and limited access to resources.

The Strengthening Communities of Recovery Act would reauthorize the grant program for five more years. It would also increase funding from $5M to $16M.