NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A handful of U.S. Senators are trying to boost funding to combat substance use disorders. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) says increased federal funds could help local communities.

“The road to recovery after battling a substance use disorder is challenging. From integrating back into society, to navigating limited resources available, and overcoming the stigma attached – people do recover and we have to make it easier,” Luján said in a press release. “The Strengthening Communities of Recovery Act addresses these challenges by providing funding to expand recovery resources for individuals experiencing substance use disorder. This funding will help local organizations develop more robust support systems that include advocacy, education, job assistance, and family outreach, ensuring our communities have accessible pathways to recovery.”

Luján joins senators from Texas, Virginia, Hew Hampshire, and Illinois in asking Congress to reauthorize and increase funding for an existing grant program. The legislation would reauthorize a five-year grant program and more than triple the funding allocation, from $5 million to $16 million.

The idea still has a long way to go through the political process before becoming a reality. But the supporters say it’s a much-needed effort, noting that substance abuse treatment programs have not kept pace with the use of illicit drugs.