NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a heated court battle over the state’s election district boundaries, Judge Fred T. Van Soelen has issued a 14-page conclusion. His take after hearing allegations that Democratic lawmakers gerrymandered New Mexico’s three congressional districts is: Republicans’ votes were diluted, but it didn’t rise to an “egregious gerrymander.”

The debate goes back to 2021 when New Mexico was redrawing its political boundaries in a process called redistricting. The process happens every 10 years to try to keep political voting boundaries relatively fair as local populations change. To try to avoid a lawsuit, the state asked an independent redistricting committee to recommend new maps to the legislature. But even with a committee trying to create fair maps, politicians soon found themselves in a court battle.

After considering three maps for redrawn congressional districts, New Mexico’s Democratically controlled legislature opted to approve a fourth map instead, one drawn up by the lawmakers.

Casting aside the recommended maps, Democratic lawmakers soon found themselves in a lawsuit brought by the Republican Party of New Mexico. They claimed in court documents that the maps chosen by the legislature “accomplish a political gerrymander that unconstitutionally dilutes the votes of the residents of southeastern New Mexico.”

The southern portion of the state had been bouncing back and forth between being represented by Republicans and being represented by Democratic politicians. In the 2022 election, Democratic candidate Gabe Vasquez took the seat from Republican Yvette Herrell in a close race.

Republicans argued the map deciding which New Mexicans could vote in that election was biased. “This is the worst or one of the worst maps in New Mexico’s history,” said Misha Tseytlin, attorney for the plaintiffs.

Democratic politicians and members of the legislature argued that the map was competitive, and that it gave both parties a chance at winning an election. “SB 1 [the bill that approved the map] is not an egregious partisan gerrymander for one very simple reason: Under this plan, Congressional District 2 is a highly competitive toss-up district that either party can win,” said Sara Sanchez, attorney for the defendants.

Now, District Judge Fred T. Van Soelen has issued his conclusion. In a court filing, he wrote that the “predominant purpose of redrawing CD 2 [the southern district] in SB 1 was to entrench the Democratic Party in power by diluting the votes of citizens favoring Republicans.”

Van Soelen wrote that there is sufficient evidence to say Republicans were “cracked.” In other words, the evidence shows the maps split up Republican voters into multiple districts in order to dilute their voting power, for example, Lea and Eddy Counties were split into two districts, Van Soelen noted.

Trying to argue on the contrary, Democratic lawmakers and the defendants in the case said the boundaries in the map were meant to allow the oil industry in the southern portion of the state to have multiple voices in Washington, D.C. To accomplish this, the map adds land from southeast New Mexico to both Congressional District 1 and Congressional District 3.

Judge Van Soelen wrote that the defendants didn’t prove that splitting up that land was beneficial for residents.

While the case shows evidence of partisan political vote dilution, Van Soelen wrote that the dilution does not rise to the level of gerrymandering that violates the rights of voters. While the maps were intended on “intrenching” Democratic power, Van Soelen wrote that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove that they were actually successful in entrenching their power. So, he concludes that the map doesn’t violate residents’ equal protection rights under the state’s constitution.