SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prominent figure in New Mexico politics surrounding the events of the 2020 presidential election, Otero County Commission Couy Griffin has been removed from office based on a decision from a New Mexico district court judge. The decision also bars Griffin from holding public office again. However, it remains unclear if Griffin will appeal the decision.

Based in Santa Fe, First Judicial Court Judge Francis J. Matthew made the ruling in a civil case Monday, filed by three New Mexico residents. The case was filed in March 2022 by one Los Alamos resident and two Santa Fe residents after the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Griffin, who’s been an Otero County Commissioner since 2018, was arrested by federal authorities in January 2018, shortly after the events of January 6. In a federal trial, a judge later convicted Griffin of illegally entering Capitol grounds, but acquitted the commissioner of engaging in disorderly conduct during the riot that disrupted Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

Griffin was given no additional jail time for his sentence in the federal case. He served 14 days in jail after his arrest in 2021.

The state lawsuit was filed on March 21, 2022, just one day before a judgement was made in Griffin’s federal trial. A one-term county commissioner in southeast New Mexico, Griffin is not running for re-election in November 2022. However, Judge Matthew’s ruling in latest ruling in the New Mexico civil trial may ensure that Griffin can never hold public office again.

Griffin has maintained that he never entered the U.S. Capitol. He also claims he never took part in any violence and was only convicted of misdemeanor trespass, and didn’t know he couldn’t stand where he did. However, the citizens who brought the lawsuit seeking to remove him from office felt differently.

In the lawsuit, the citizens argued that Griffin violated the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by engaging in insurrection. Judge Matthew agreed.

According to his order, Griffin is to be immediately removed from his position as an Otero County Commissioner.

