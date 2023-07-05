SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has chosen Hannah Riseley-White as the new director of the Interstate Stream Commission. The commission has legal power to steer water negotiations across the state and to negotiate with neighboring states. They also keep data on New Mexico’s water and help conserve public waterways.

“Planning our water future has never been more important than it is today,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a news release. “Director Riseley-White brings experience and perspective to the office that will prove crucial to protecting our waters for future cultural, recreational, and economic use.”

Riseley-White has been serving as the deputy director for the commission. She will replace Rolf Schmidt-Petersen, who has held the director role for several years before retiring at the end of April in 2023.

“I have every confidence that director Riseley-White’s expertise in water management will serve all New Mexicans as our agency continues to tackle water challenges in the face of a changing climate,” State Engineer Mike Hamman said in a press release. “Her extensive knowledge of the state’s water resources as well as the administrative mechanisms and executive and legislative operations so critical to effective management are key to protecting our water resources for future generations.”