New Mexico households to receive extension of SNAP benefits for June

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Food stamp recipients will have another month of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Households already getting benefits will receive the maximum amount allowed of their household size this month. Recipients don’t need to do anything to secure the additional benefits. The extra amount will be placed directly on EBT cards on June 19.

“HSD (Human Services Department) is committed to providing these much-needed emergency benefits to New Mexicans,” said Karmela Martinez in a news release from the state’s Human Services Department, director of the Income Support Division which administers the SNAP program, formally known as food stamps. “These benefits will continue to help many families keep food on the table.”

The department says those seeking to apply for SNAP benefits can apply online at yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465 and newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.