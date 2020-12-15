New Mexico House suggests limiting bill proposals

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico House lawmakers are considering putting limits on how many bills a House member can propose. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, lawmakers are worried about how to efficiently run the upcoming session due to the pandemic.

One suggestion is limiting each of the House’s 70 members to just five bill proposals. Republican members say since they’re the minority party, they wouldn’t be able to introduce as many proposals as the Democrats.

However, Democrats say the limit could ease the overall workload. A final plan will be made in the first week of January.

