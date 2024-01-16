SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the lawmaking session begins in New Mexico, Democratic lawmakers in the state House of Representatives say they’re pushing for education, housing, and healthcare investments, along with gun control.

“Our focus this year will be on making investments that truly make a meaningful difference to New Mexicans,” Rep. Gail Chasey (D-Abq.) said in a press conference.

State lawmakers gathered Tuesday to kick off the 2024 legislative session. This year, they will be figuring out how to spend more than $3 billion in so-called “new money.” Beyond budget issues, they will also consider public safety issues.

House Democrats are also looking to boost community safety. Rep. Reena Szczepanski (D-Santa Fe) said “commonsense solutions” like a waiting period between the purchase and acquisition of a gun, could help prevent violence. She also mentioned other proposals to limit access to firearms – those proposals already have the governor’s backing and Republicans have pushed back on the proposals.

Democratic lawmakers aren’t the only ones thinking critically about crime. Republican Representative Bill Rehm (representing an Albuquerque district) has already pre-filed five bills to try to address crime.

Rep. Javier Martinez (D-Abq.) says the House Democrats are also looking to increase pay for law enforcement along with addressing the systemic issues that drive crime, like mental health issues and substance use. Early childhood care is also a focus for the Democratic lawmakers.