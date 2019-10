SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The state is holding its first public meeting on its newly revised proposal for regulating the hemp industry in New Mexico on Tuesday.

The first meeting is taking place in Santa Fe. In August, an emergency regulation rule went into effect to protect public health and a final rule was adopted.

Officials say the proposed final rule only has minor changes and will likely be adopted in early December. Public hearings are also planned for Albuquerque and Las Cruces.