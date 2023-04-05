NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham dropped some big news during a bill signing in Santa Fe on Wednesday. She said she wants to take aggressive action on assault weapons.

“I have committed to Representative Romero that I have every intention of putting in an assault weapons ban on the call in the 30-day session.”

The governor made that statement after taking a question about a school safety bill awaiting her signature. It comes a week after a school shooting in Memphis left six people, including three children, dead.

The governor called it a wake-up call to action.

“We shouldn’t need a second one. It’s horrifying, mass shootings, and if you aren’t still reeling from the elementary school shooting in Tennessee, I don’t understand,” she said.

Unless the governor calls a special session, lawmakers won’t convene again until next January.