New Mexico governor signs legislation on medical malpractice

Politics - Government

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AdobeStock)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency legislation to tweak New Mexico’s new law on medical malpractice to head off a possible loss of insurance coverage for some health care providers.

Lujan Grisham’s office said she signed the legislation Wednesday and appreciated that the Legislature acted on the issue during a recent special session on redistricting and pandemic relief.

Officials said the new medical malpractice law, which takes effect Jan. 1, needed to be changed so that numerous physician-owned small businesses could keep their insurance coverage and stay open.

A coalition of plaintiffs’ lawyers, hospital officials, physicians and patient advocates supported the special session legislation to eliminate questions about legal liability of independent doctors, including surgeons who practice at various hospitals.

The new law taking effect Jan. 1 adjusts New Mexico’s caps for legal damages available to people harmed by medical wrongdoing or negligence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES