NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - A group of state lawmakers is pushing to put the motto “In God We Trust” on all public buildings and all New Mexico license plates.

House Bill 115 is being proposed this legislative session by four Republican state representatives. David Gallegos of Lea County is one of them. “If we can bring our national motto back into play, I think we start teaching people respect and just some pride in America," said Gallegos.