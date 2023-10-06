SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has renewed her executive orders aimed at addressing gun violence and substance misuse in the state. The initial order focused on gun access received sharp criticism – the renewed order has an updated way to get guns off the street.

The renewed order has been updated to require the Department of Public Safety to conduct gun buy-backs. They will have to host buy-back events in Albuquerque, Española, and Las Cruces within 30 days. The point is to address gun violence in the community.

“The fact of the matter is that New Mexicans are still being threatened, injured and killed by firearms. Just yesterday, two guns were found in the possession of students at an Albuquerque high school, and while thankfully no one was hurt, these incidents have profound psychological effects on our children,” Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “The last four weeks have clearly demonstrated the impact we can have on violent crime when we work in better coordination, but the situation remains dire. We’re not letting up, and I’m continuing to make investments that drive down violence in our communities and protect our children.”

“Gun violence is a leading cause of death among young people in New Mexico. That should horrify all of us,” New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen said in a press release.

The previous version of the public health order included other measures like attempting to suspend gun-carry rights in some areas, which a federal judge put a pause to. The previous version also required the state to distribute trigger locks – you can request one here.

“It’s vital that we all work to nurture a culture of responsible firearm ownership and safety. By supplying free trigger locks and orchestrating safe surrender events, we join forces with our communities, courageously tackling the menace of gun violence to ensure the safety and well-being of every New Mexican,” Heath Secretary Allen said.

The full, updated public health order can be read at this link.