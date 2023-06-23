NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement ahead of the one-year anniversary of the United States Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade which is Saturday. Governor Grisham said in part that her administration would continue to move forward with initiatives that support the well-being of families and protect women’s health. The statement also talked about how many women are forced to travel to New Mexico to receive care.

Earlier this year, a large abortion provider in Texas moved its operations to New Mexico after the state halted abortions. Governor Lujan Grisham also signed several bills that provide protections for abortion patients and providers.

In her full statement, Governor Lujan Grisham said: