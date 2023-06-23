NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement ahead of the one-year anniversary of the United States Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade which is Saturday. Governor Grisham said in part that her administration would continue to move forward with initiatives that support the well-being of families and protect women’s health. The statement also talked about how many women are forced to travel to New Mexico to receive care.
Earlier this year, a large abortion provider in Texas moved its operations to New Mexico after the state halted abortions. Governor Lujan Grisham also signed several bills that provide protections for abortion patients and providers.
In her full statement, Governor Lujan Grisham said:
“The decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn a long-standing precedent that protected the rights and the health of women is still deeply disturbing to me. We are seeing the devastating impacts of this decision play out in communities around the country, including in New Mexico where many women are forced to travel to receive care.
“That said, during the last 12 months Americans have stood up in so many ways to continue to fight for what’s right. I am proud to lead a state that believes in protecting the health of women and supporting the wellbeing of families. My administration will continue to move forward with initiatives that do both, from providing robust maternal health care services and free child care to making sure that every person has access to lifesaving medical care.
“My message to women is clear: we’ve got your back.”Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham