New Mexico GOP sues state over absentee ballots

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Republicans are suing the state for what they are calling “election fraud.”

The lawsuit is against the Secretary of State, the Dona Ana County Clerk, and the County’s Absentee Voter Precinct Board. It claims there are open ballots in Dona Ana County that do not have all three required elements.

A new law requires absentee voters to provide their name, address, and year of birth.

“We’ve got a lot of people who are not legal to vote. You got a lot of people who will vote multiple times if we allow them. By not requiring that identification required in law, our lawmakers anticipated there will be people who might game the system,” New Mexico GOP Chair Steve Pearce said.

Now, GOP officials are calling on the Third Judicial District Court to stop the count and review all the votes.