NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The gerrymandering lawsuit brought by Republicans against the legislature wrapped up closing arguments Thursday night. Attorneys on both sides focused their arguments on whether the current Congressional District map met the criteria laid out by the United States Supreme Court.

Republicans had to prove that lawmakers intended to gerrymander the map they achieved and that there was no other justification for why the map turned out the way it did.

The judge is still waiting on documents from lawmakers the Republicans wanted on the stand, including text messages and emails regarding the map. The judge has until Oct. 6 to give his ruling.