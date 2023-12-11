SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the last few years, the state government has earned more money than lawmakers planned to spend in the state budget. This trend of so-called “new money” is likely going to continue in the upcoming fiscal year, budget experts say.

The state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group says they expect more than $3 billion in new money. That’s something lawmakers will take into account when they meet early next year to plan the state budget.

“The latest forecast indicates New Mexico’s finances remain in very good shape with strong reserves,” New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a press release. “We’ve been able to provide significant tax relief in the past several years while also investing in the state’s future and ensuring the state’s financial future is secure.”

Experts say New Mexico’s recurring general fund revenues will be a little over $13 billion for the period of mid-2024 to mid-2025 (fiscal year 2025). That means revenue growth is still up, but growth is not happening as fast as in recent years, they say.

Much of the state’s income comes from the oil and gas industry. In 2022, prices within the industry peaked, and New Mexicans enjoyed personal rebate checks to share in the wealth. More than $6 million dollars’ worth of those checks are still unclaimed, the state says.