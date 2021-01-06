New Mexico evacuated Statehouse amid pro-Trump protests

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Statehouse was largely evacuated on Wednesday as hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered peacefully outside the building and violence broke out in the nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Democratic Speaker Brian Egolf said state police ordered the evacuation of the building that includes the governor´s office and secretary of state´s office, though some officials remained inside. He highlighted concerns about the violence in Washington.

A spokesman for the governor´s office, Tripp Stelnicki, said there was no indication of threats and unrest at the Statehouse. Caravans of Donald Trump supporters arrived at the building in cars, trucks and on horseback at midday at the same time that Congress convened a joint session to count electoral votes in the presidential election.

In Washington, D.C., angry supporters of President Donald Trump quickly stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power. They have forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

State officials, including the Legislature’s lead attorney, chose to remain the Statehouse to continue with a videoconference to decide on pandemic-related procedures for the start of a Jan. 19 legislative session. Legislative Council director Raùl Burciaga noted that state police were on site and that leaving the building would mean walking through a throng of about 500 protesters. ¨It´s the first time in the history of the United States that the peaceful transfer of power has been slowed by an act of violence,¨ Egolf said. “It is a shameful moment and I hope that the Congress can recover soon.”

Members of New Mexico´s congressional delegation in Washington indicated through social media that they were safe.

