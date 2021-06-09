New Mexico environment secretary testifies before Senate on groundwater contamination

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Environment Secretary testified before a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday about the groundwater contamination at two state Air Force bases. The groundwater contamination at Cannon and Holloman Air Force Bases was caused by decades-long use of firefighting foam that contained PFAS.

The contaminiation threatened the public health, the environment and the economy. After new Mexico asked the federal government to clean up the contaminination, they were met with a lawsuit.

Secretary James Kenney urged Congress to recognize that discarded PFAS is a hazardous waste that should be regulated from manufacture to disposal. “Simply stated, the mission of my department is to protect the health of New Mexicans. The reality is, I can’t do that when it comes to PFAS. It’s not due to lack of scientific data or remedial technology. What we’re lacking is a federal regulatory framework for PFAS.”

He also asked Congress to provide additional funding to states like New Mexico that incur additional costs relating to contamination from PFAS. The Environment Department is investigating the contamination.