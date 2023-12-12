SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every year, state agencies ask the legislature for their annual budget requests. This year, the New Mexico Environment Department says it’s planning on asking for $6.2 million to pay its employees higher rates.

The idea is to “fully fund our agency, fully make our people whole for the jobs they’re doing,” Department Secretary James C. Kenney says.

The department is broadly responsible for managing environmental issues across the state and inspecting key facilities, such as underground oil tanks and drinking water systems. In recent years, staffing and budget issues have prevented the department from completing safety and compliance inspections.

Kenney says the New Mexico Environment Department has gotten some budget boosts recently. But Kenney says the budget increases aren’t making up for mandated raises. So, he says the department just can’t keep pay competitive with other workplaces. Kenney says that during a recent hiring event, hundreds of potential applicants showed interest in working at the department, but the issue is having enough cash to pay much-needed staff.

Recent estimates predict that New Mexico will continue to have an overall budget surplus, with $3.48 billion in “new money” for fiscal year 2023. Now, the question is which state agencies will get a bigger share of those funds.

On December 12, the Environment Department presented its budget ask to a panel of lawmakers. In addition to asking for more pay for workers, they also asked for several million dollars to keep regional offices open – the agency had to close the Deming office due to a lack of funds.

Lawmakers said they were willing to work to address funding issues, but the numbers they are seeing from the department show that the Environment Department isn’t spending all the money it receives from the legislature. Kenney argued that sometimes the issue is that funds appropriated to one account can’t easily be moved to where the funds are needed.

The Environment Department is also facing a grievance from the Communications Workers of America Local 7076 claiming that the Environment Department broke the union bargaining agreement by not paying or placing employees appropriately.