New Mexico enters $5B nationwide opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will receive a settlement from drug maker Johnson & Johnson to resolve allegations the company filed the opioid crisis. Attorney General Hector Balderas says New Mexico will be part of the nationwide $5 billion settlement. Johnson & Johnson and two related companies were accused of marketing painkillers while downplaying the risk of addiction.

It’s unclear how much will go to New Mexico but the state will get its share this year. According to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General, most other states will be paid over the course of several years. “Opioids have destroyed families in New Mexico, and local communities and addiction professionals still need vital funding to save lives and fight this ongoing tragic epidemic,” Balderas said in a news release.

For more information on the settlement, visit nationalopioidsettlement.com. To read Johnson & Johnson’s statement on New Mexico’s opioid agreement, visit jnj.com/johnson-johnson-statement-on-new-mexico-opioid-settlement-agreement.

