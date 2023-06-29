Alicia Keyes announced she would leave her job as Secretary of the NM Economic Development Department | Courtesy: NM Economic Development Department

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes’ last day on the job will be July 13. Keyes was appointed to the position in January 2019 and was the first woman to lead the EDD.

“My greatest joy has been collaborating with New Mexicans in every corner of the state to create higher-paying jobs and build economic security for future generations,” said Keyes in a news release. “I want to thank Gov. Lujan Grisham for this opportunity and unwavering support and encouragement. I’m looking forward to continuing to drive economic development forward in my next chapter.”

According to the news release, she will stay in New Mexico and work in the private sector. The Lujan Grisham administration is currently searching for her replacement.