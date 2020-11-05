New Mexico Democrats outline legislative priorities

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After Tuesday night’s statewide elections, the Democrats look like they will remain in control of the House and Senate at the Roundhouse. Wednesday, the speaker of the House shared some of their upcoming legislative priorities.

Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe) says his party is looking at progressive bills like legalizing recreational marijuana and getting rid of the state’s old abortion ban in case Roe vs. Wade is overturned. They also want to expand funding for early childhood education and make changes to a pandemic relief bill that was passed in the special session.

“I think we need to make some modifications to that bill so that it’s easier for New Mexico’s small businesses to access those funds and that’s an immediate no-cost, change that would make a big difference to New Mexico’s small businesses,” Egolf said.

Democratic lawmakers have pushed for some of these progressive bills in years past. Now with more Democrats in the House and Senate, as well as the replacement of a handful of moderate Dems with progressives, Egolf hopes to see those proposals get approved.

