New Mexico Democratic leaders back Biden

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Democratic leaders are endorsing Joe Biden for president.

U.S. Senators Tom Udall, Martin Heinrich, and Congresswoman Deb Haaland have all backed the former vice president. Their support comes on the heels of major backings that include Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders as well as the endorsement from Obama which came on Tuesday.

