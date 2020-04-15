New Mexico Democratic leaders back Biden

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Democratic leaders are endorsing Joe Biden for president.
U.S. Senators Tom Udall, Martin Heinrich, and Congresswoman Deb Haaland have all backed the former vice president. Their support comes on the heels of major backings that include Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders as well as the endorsement from Obama which came on Tuesday.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites