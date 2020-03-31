Live Now
New Mexico county clerks petition state Supreme Court for mail-in voting

by: KRQE MEDIA

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – County clerks are asking the state Supreme Court for permission to conduct New Mexico’s primary elections by mail because of the coronavirus.

The clerks petitioned the court Monday saying that the pandemic makes it impossible to conduct traditional election day balloting. They also say it’s impractical for the legislature to meet quickly to establish emergency voting procedures.

New Mexico’s primary election is June 2. The Supreme Court has yet to respond to the petition.

