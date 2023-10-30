NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez has unveiled a slate of bills on immigration and border issues. One bill allows immigrants who work in healthcare, education, energy production, or other “critical” industries to apply for temporary legal status. Another bill would add harsher sentences for trafficking children. The third sets aside funds to add smart technology and staff at ports of entry.

Meanwhile, the Human Accountability Act would hold detention centers accountable for poor living conditions. The last bill calls for a report to examine the Agriculture Work visa program which Vasquez called broken.

Vasquez, whose district covers the southern border, called these “common sense solutions” and believes he can get Republicans on board. “Believe it or not, there are some people in Washington D.C. who are not there for the politics. They are there to move this country forward. And even if we have different ideas of how to do that, I believe I can have constructive opportunities to talk with some Republicans,” said Rep. Vasquez.