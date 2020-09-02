New Mexico cites natural gas plants for excess air pollution

by: Associated Press

FILE – This Nov. 9, 2009, file photo, shows the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington, N.M. New Mexico regulators are weighing plans by the state’s largest electric provider to replace the capacity that’ll be lost when it shutters a major coal-fired power plant in 2022. The plans call for a mix of new natural gas plants, solar arrays and battery storage. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico environmental regulators have issued citations against natural gas processing plants on allegations they vastly exceeded permitted air pollution limits while burning off excess natural gas.

The New Mexico Environment Department on Tuesday announced compliance orders against plant operators DCP Operating Company and Energy Transfer Partners with potential fines in excess of $7 million. The agency said the excess pollutants may contribute to the formation of ground-level ozone and other hazardous air-quality conditions.

