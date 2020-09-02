New Mexico cites natural gas plants for excess air pollution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the Sunport still seeing fewer travelers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is looking to cut a big break to businesses that rely on people flying into Albuquerque. The mayor's office wants the city council to sign off on giving rental car companies and a well-known hotel a break on their rent.

"The financial hardships that they're going through is something we wanted to try to help with," Nyika Allen, Director of Aviation at the Albuquerque International Sunport, said. "And granted, we certainly can't help everyone, but the minimum annual guarantee that is usually imposed upon these businesses is something that we have the ability to waive at this time."