SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s canvassing board has unanimously certified this year’s election results. Each of the state’s counties individually checked its own results, which were then checked by the secretary of state.

The results were audited by a Santa Fe firm and no issues were found. The board also ordered automatic recounts in State House District 32 between Jenifer Jones and Candie Sweetser, as well as State House District 68 between Robert Moss and Charlotte Little.