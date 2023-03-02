NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A bi-partisan bill that targets straw purchases of firearms in New Mexico will be heard at the roundhouse Thursday. House Bill 306 cracks down on guns bought where the buyer intends to give that gun to someone who is not allowed to have it.

Examples of straw purchases include, buying a gun for a felon, any person court ordered to not have a firearm or someone who plans to use it to commit a crime. The bill would make straw purchasing a fourth degree felony. The proposed legislation will head to the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee Thursday afternoon.