SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the end of 2023, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez confirmed an investigation into a 2020 “fake elector scheme” in the Land of Enchantment. Now, the attorney general’s office has released their conclusion – which the Republican Party of New Mexico calls hypocritical.

The investigation in New Mexico was born out of a national review of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the nation’s capitol. After New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham certified that Joseph Biden won the 2020 election in New Mexico, five Republican elector nominees submitted electoral votes from the state to Washington, D.C. The New Mexico attorney general says the five had no authority to do so and that the certificate was not valid. During the investigation, the electors told the attorney general’s office that they did not know of any intended connection between their certificate and an insurrection.

“My investigators determined that New Mexico’s electoral votes became a late target in a scheme by the Trump team to replace the valid electoral votes in seven states and to overturn the results of the election,” Attorney General Torrez wrote in a letter sent to the governor. But the investigation revealed a key difference in New Mexico, when compared to similar issues of fake electors in some other states: The document submitted by New Mexico electors would only certify electoral votes if the (fake) electors were eventually determined to be real.

That if language in the document means that the attorney general can’t take additional legal action against the five Republicans, the report notes.

Despite the attorney general confirming what the report calls “dangerous conduct,” Torrez said he’s not filing charges against anyone involved. He explained that “there is not enough evidence to establish that they had an intent to defraud in support of a charge of forgery” and that existing state laws don’t support brining any other charges.

In response to the report, the Republican Party of New Mexico released a statement calling the investigation one of several “unproductive stunts” from Democratic politicians. “AG Torrez agrees that the Republican electors did not violate the law, but now he wants to criminalize the process used by both Democrats and Republicans,” Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman and former Representative Steve Pearce wrote, in part, in a statement. Pierce was interviewed by the attorney general’s office as part of the investigation.

The Republican Party of New Mexico argued that Democratic electors acted similarly in Hawaii during the 1960 presidential election. At the time, three electors delivered certificates claiming Democrat John Kennedy had won the state, despite the fact that the election had been certified in favor of Richard Nixon, according to investigative reporting by Politico.

In his investigative report, the attorney general made recommendations for how lawmakers could change the state’s election code to prevent similar election questions in the future. For example, Torrez recommended reworking section 1-20-9 of the election code, which lays out the definition and penalty for falsifying election documents.

“These are issues of the utmost importance,” Torrez wrote to the governor. And he asked that she introduce legislation to make changes to state law in the upcoming legislative session.