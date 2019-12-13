Live Now
New Mexico appoints new natural resources trustee

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico has appointed a new trustee who will lead the state’s efforts to ensure contaminated or damaged natural resources are restored and can benefit residents and visitors.

The state Environment Department on Thursday announced the hiring of Maggie Hart Stebbins as New Mexico’s Natural Resources Trustee. Hart Stebbins is wrapping up a year as chair of the Bernalillo County Commission.

First elected to the commission in 2009, Hart Stebbins’ public service also has included work with the New Mexico House of Representatives and the Mid-Region Council of Governments, where she focused on water conservation and regional transportation.

