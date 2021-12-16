New Mexico airports to receive $18M from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s 46 airports are receiving an estimated $18 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. A news release from the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration states that the money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, and roadway projects.

This is the first of five annual rounds of funding New Mexico airports will receive. The FAA is encouraging airports to prioritize projects that increase safety, equity, and sustainability at airports.

The Sunport, Lea County Regional, the Roswell Air Center, and the Santa Fe Municipal Airport are among those estimated to receive funding during the first year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Albuquerque International Sunport: $7,642,358

Lea County Regional: $1,018,010

Roswell Air Center: $1,039,047

Santa Fe Municipal: $1,615,005

The FAA states that another 42 reliever and general aviation airports are also estimated to receive funding during the law’s first year. The funds come the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

An interactive map and listing of funding for all airports can be seen online at faa.gov.