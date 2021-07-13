New Mexico AG signs onto demand for improved car seat standards

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General is one of seventeen in the nation, demanding improved car seat standards. AG Hector Balderas and other attorney generals signed a letter to Transporation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the acting Highway Traffic Safety administrator.

This comes after reports that found some car seats got a passing grade during the side-impact crash tests despite the test dummies being violently tossed around. There was also a House Oversight Committee investigation that found booster seat makers endangered the lives of millions of American children and misled consumers about the safety of booster seats.