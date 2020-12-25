New Mexico AG offers to help put murder suspect back behind bars

Politics - Government

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The state attorney general is offering to help a local district attorney in a high-profile murder case. KRQE News 13 told you about the case in Silver City involving Cody McDonald, who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend following an argument over child support.

Court documents say McDonald shot Daniel Murillo in the head, in front of the six-year-old child. The DA in Silver City pushed to keep McDonald behind bars until trial but Judge Jarod Hofacket released him, prompting the Lt. Gov. to step in and call for the AG to get involved. Thursday, Attorney General Hector Balderas sent a letter to the DA in Grant County offering to help them put together an appeal, once again pushing to keep McDonald locked up.

