SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Large investments in income support, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), aren’t decreasing poverty in New Mexico, a new progress report from the Legislative Finance Committee says.

New Mexico puts billions of state and federal dollars towards income support programs each year. For example, the state spent more than $10 billion in programs in fiscal year 2023, the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) says. That’s a multi-billion-dollar increase from funding in fiscal year 2019, yet “poverty levels have remained stubbornly high” at a level of around 18%, the LFC says.

While poverty rates vary based on individual communities, New Mexico’s poverty rate generally hasn’t changed much over the last 20 years despite investments, the LFC says. Income support can help locals but generally fails to lift them out of poverty, the report notes.

So what’s going on? There’s likely several issues at play, the LFC says. One is that there are many eligible New Mexicans who could enroll in income support programs but haven’t. Others may be enrolled in income support programs but only working part time for low wages, meaning they’re still below the poverty level. And the LFC says the current structure of the state’s benefits could be disincentivizing some from working full time or from trying to get higher paying jobs.

The LFC provides this example: A married couple with two children earning less than 50% of the federal poverty level would lose over $29,000 in benefits if their income increased by $30,000. That means going through the effort to try to get a higher paying job may only result in a real gain of about $400, despite earning tens of thousands of dollars more in income, the LFC estimates.

The LFC points to increasing education opportunities as a way to potentially lift New Mexicans out of poverty. In 2022, only about 28.1% of locals had a bachelor’s degree – the nationwide average is closer to 33%, the LFC says.

Other potential solutions include making sure there aren’t adverse incentives to remain on welfare, the LFC says. For example, making sure different welfare programs don’t have the same income cutoff point could help prevent locals from deciding not to pursue an education in order to keep their benefits. New Mexico’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program attempts to incentivize working by giving a $200 per month bonus for working families (for up to 18 months).