New Mexicans react to arrest of Otero Co. Commissioner Couy Griffin

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The fallout continues after the arrest of Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Some residents in Otero County are calling for his removal from office.

Otero County Commissioner and leader of the group Cowboys for Trump was arrested Sunday by the FBI in Washington, D.C. for his role in the attack on the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Griffin described to fellow commissioners, in a Jan. 14 meeting, how the group he was with was not going to be stopped from getting into the Capitol building.

“When they got down to the inaugural side, there was some fencing up and they were saying you couldn’t go any further because it was being reserved for Joe Biden and his inauguration. You tell a million Trump supporters that they’re going down there, pretty soon that crowd just pushed through,” said Griffin.

According to the arrest affidavit, Griffin had a videographer filming him, climbing a large wall to a patio where they then lead a large group in prayer, over a loud horn and proceeded to leave when they started to smell pepper spray. Many people say, even if they supported Couy, he has gone too far and is giving Otero County a bad name nationwide. “Yes, of course, it does make everybody here look like fools because a lot of people around the country are going to say ‘oh there’s Otero County again’ when everybody doesn’t agree with that type of behavior,” one resident said.

Others supported Griffin for what happened at the Capitol. Griffin told county commissioners last week that he would be attending the inauguration armed and planned to use every bit of his 2nd Amendment rights. “I’m going to be there on January 20th. I’m going to remember Ashli Babbitt and I’m going to take a stand for our country and for our freedoms,” Griffin said.

Many were afraid to go on camera and voice their opinions. Some said off-camera that Griffin should be removed from office. The state’s GOP party says Griffin does not represent the Republican Party of New Mexico nor does he speak for the party. The Republican Party says it does not condone Griffin’s statements and condemns violence or threats of violence against any person or group.