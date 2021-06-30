New culturally inclusive strategies will be implemented in New Mexico schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s teachers must now go through anti-racism training and include a culturally inclusive curriculum in the classroom. Those requirements will go into effect on Thursday as part of the Black Education Act.

Under the new law, districts and charter schools must implement anti-racism policies, and an advisory council will be created to address education for black students. New Mexico’s population is only about 2% Black, but the Public Education Department says that’s irrelevant compared to the need for such strategies.

“We’ve heard and I’ve personally heard from Black students all across the state, in many different cities and school districts, about the fact they don’t feel often heard or seen or supported in their schools or in their classrooms, and this legislation is key to making sure that doesn’t happen for any student in New Mexico,” PED Secretary Ryan Stewart said.

A hotline will also be set up to report racial bias in schools. The act was passed during New Mexico’s 2021 regular legislative session.