New bill would set up Health Care Affordability Fund for New Mexicans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A week into the legislative session, lawmakers are wasting no time taking up a very controversial bill. They started discussions on Senate Bill 10 that would repeal the state's nearly 50-year-old abortion ban.

The virtual committee meeting ran into technical problems but after they fixed those issues, people who are for this repeal said the time is right to get this law off the books. "These outdated statutes are dangerous and we know they have no place in the law books of our incredible state," said Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena (D- Mesilla).