SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new bill aims to reduce medical expenses. Representative Deborah Armstrong has sponsored House Bill 122 which would set up a Health Care Affordability Fund. It would increase fees on insurance companies by two- or three-quarters percent and that money would be used to reduce premiums and out of pocket costs for New Mexicans on the state exchange, along with the uninsured who don’t qualify for federal aid.
New bill would set up Health Care Affordability Fund for New Mexicans
by: KRQE StaffPosted: / Updated: