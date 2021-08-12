New Bernalillo County headquarters to open next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new Bernalillo County headquarters will open to the public next week. The new headquarters consolidated six county buildings into one, making it easier for everyone to do business with the county.

“It’s all about our customers. It’s all about accessibility to the public and that was really important to us. We all heard that it was really hard for people to access the building and that was one of the things we kept in mind was parking and accessibility,” said Julie Morgas Baca, county manager.

Officials bought the rebuilding on Silver between Fourth and Fifth from the city for $2.7 million in 2017 and they thought the total renovation cost would be about $33 million. However, the final price tag ended up being more than double that, coming in at $68 million.

The new county headquarters features a rooftop outdoor seating area, pumping room for new mothers and has many one-stop-shop services like the county clerk and treasurer right on the first floor. There are also new chambers for large county commission meetings.

There are also a lot of security system upgrades including an advanced weapons detection system, metal detectors and cameras throughout the building. The county says while the price tag was more than expected, many of the upgrades will help the building last longer. Right now, 800 of the county’s 2,600 employees are working at the headquarters. More will be moving in when the pandemic winds down. The county says the building will open to the public on Monday.