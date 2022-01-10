New Albuquerque City Council meets for the first time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors meet for the first time since four new councilors were sworn in. That includes councilors Renne Grout, Dan Lewis, Louie Sanchez and Tammy Fiebelkorn.

On Monday, councilors elected Isaac Benton as the president and Dan Lewis as the vice president. They will also approve committee appointments.

