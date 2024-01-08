ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday was the first meeting of the 2024 Albuquerque City Council with three members taking their seats for the first time. Those councilors are Nichole Rogers, Dan Champine, and Joaquin Baca. The council elected returning Councilor Dan Lewis to serve as council president for the year and voted to re-elect Councilor Renee Grout as vice president.

City council voted Monday calling on the state legislature to shore up the pretrial detention system which keeps accused criminals in jail until trial. The sponsor said he wants to see new laws making it more likely violent criminals will be kept behind bars. The measure urges lawmakers to make it a priority to bring those proposals to a final vote during the legislative session that starts next week.