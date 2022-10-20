ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Albuquerque City Council district took effect Thursday. City councilors voted on the final proposal which takes into account the 2020 census.
The biggest change is in far northwest Albuquerque where the growth of the area outpaced other districts. One of the biggest changes is that the map moves neighborhoods north of Montano from District Five into District One.