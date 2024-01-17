ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nella Domenici, the daughter of longtime former U.S. Senator Pete Domenici, has declared herself a candidate for the United States Senate race. The Senate seat is currently held by Martin Heinrich.

She faces other Republicans in the June 4 primary, including former Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales who announced his campaign last week. The winner is likely expected to challenge incumbent Sen. Martin Heinrich.

“After a period of diligent research and evaluation, it is clear that the political environment in New Mexico is favorable to Republicans. Over 70% of voters believe the country is on the wrong track. There is massive dissatisfaction with the economy, our border, and the misguided policies from Washington that have made life more difficult for New Mexico families,” said Nella Domenici in a news release. “I’m in this fight to win, which is why my husband and I are dedicating substantial resources, effort, and time to this race. We can and must do better. That’s why I’m running for the United States Senate.”

According to a bio on the LANL Foundation website, Nella Domenici is a senior financial and strategic executive.

Pete Domenici first won his seat in the U.S. Senate in 1972. He was re-elected to the seat five more times after that, making Domenici the longest-serving U.S. Senator in New Mexico history. He died in 2017.