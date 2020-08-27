Navajo Nation VP addresses Republican National Convention

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation had a moment in the spotlight at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night.

“You see our people have never been invited into the American Dream. For years, we’ve fought Congressional battles with past Congressmen and Senators that were part of a broken system that ignored us. That is until President Trump took office,” said Vice President of the Navajo Nation Myron Lizer.

Lizer praised Pres. Trump for authorizing $8 billion in CARES Act funding for tribal communities. He says that helped ease the COVID-19 impact on the hard-hit Navajo Nation. He also touted other Trump administration initiatives that he says have promoted economic growth and public safety on the nation.

