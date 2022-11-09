NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Meanwhile, the Navajo Nation has a new president. Buu Nygren defeated incumbent Jonathan Nez by nearly 3,500 votes. Nygren criticized the Nez administration for being too slow in implementing infrastructure.
This will be his first elected office. Nygren’s running mate, Richelle Montoya, will become the Navajo Nation’s first female vice president.