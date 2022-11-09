NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Meanwhile, the Navajo Nation has a new president. Buu Nygren defeated incumbent Jonathan Nez by nearly 3,500 votes. Nygren criticized the Nez administration for being too slow in implementing infrastructure.

Story continues below:

This will be his first elected office. Nygren’s running mate, Richelle Montoya, will become the Navajo Nation’s first female vice president.