Nation’s first-ever Second Gentleman makes his first solo trip to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The nation’s first-ever Second Gentleman is making a stop here in Albuquerque. It’s part of a trip promoting the American Rescue Plan.

Albuquerque is his first solo trip on the tour, but it’s the third stop so far. Vice President Kamala Harris and the SGOTUS Doug Emhoff stopping in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday.

On Tuesday, they spent the day in Denver. Emhoff will land solo in the metro before heading to speak at a vaccination site.

KRQE political analyst Gabe Sanchez believes the conversation will lean heavily on showing the American people how the relief package will directly benefit them.

“I think again communicating what is in the care package and making sure that voters here in New Mexico realize how much this revenue is going to help everyday Americans and not just the state government or city government which is typically what is talked about in these large packages,” said Sanchez.

Emhoff will also sit in on a listening session with working women to discuss how to safely reopen schools. The vaccination site Emhoff will be at hasn’t been announced yet.