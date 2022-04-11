NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – National Lawmakers are looking to New Mexico to help improve access to voting across the country. The U.S. House Subcommittee on Elections met in Santa Fe Monday morning to discuss voting practices in New Mexico.
The subcommittee is collecting information on New Mexico voting programs, like automatic and online voter registration and early in-person voting. The committee hopes to use this information to support the adoption of similar standards on the national level. Voter turnout was record high in 2020.