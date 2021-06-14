Mural chosen for Bernalillo Co. Commission Chambers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Arts Board has picked a mural idea for the new County Commission Chambers. The mural will have a mosaic glass surface, which artist Gail Christofferson hopes can be constructed by hand with the help of community members.

“My community outreach plan and methods have been time-tested and will provide the community an opportunity to take part in the creation of this mural. I would host events at which the mural’s glass surface would be hand-assembled by members of the community,” said l Christofferson in a news release from Bernalillo County. “These events could be staged at various venues throughout the community to advance awareness of the county’s mission and activities. This unique community approach results in a sense of ownership and pride as individual’s contributions, combine with others, to blossom into a finished piece of art. The mosaic process is hands-on, accessible to all ages and skill levels, and generates infectious excitement as the piece evolves.”

The idea was chosen out of more than 70 proposals submitted. The $75,000 budget for the mural is funded by the county’s art fund. It should be completed by early 2022. The county says Arts Board members include two members from each of the five commission districts and represent the art fields in the community and work as visual artists, architects, arts educators, and arts advocates.