SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After delays and scrutiny from officials, Santa Fe has released the city’s audit for fiscal year 2021. The audit covers city spending from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, and can be found at this link.

The Independent Public Accountant, Carr Riggs & Ingram CPAs, put together the audit after the then-State-Auditor Brian Colón expressed concern over $4 to $5 million that had not been accounted for by the usual audit deadline. Now, the audit has been released and reveals several “material weaknesses.”

One of the issues noted is in the city’s system for managing federal grants. “The City’s financial system is not set up to properly identify and segregate grant funding sources and expenditures to allow for accurate financial reporting,” the audit notes. But the audit does say a new grants manager was hired to help improve the system.

The audit also notes that the city relied on multiple consultants to help with accounting. But the result was “disorganization in the general ledger and difficulty connecting the proposed entries to the relevant paper trail.” The audit says the city did not have proper oversight of professional consultants.

The city says that of the findings in the audit, half of the potential issues were repeated issues from the previous year. Half were new, the city says.

City officials released positive statements following the audit, some calling it a ‘clean’ report.

“This ‘clean’ opinion is the best you can get and expresses confidence in our financial statements,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a press release. “We’ve fixed 10 findings [issues or potential issues] from the year before. We’ve already addressed some of the findings in this audit and now we’ll go to work to address the other findings, while improving our overall performance.”